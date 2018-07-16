Dibba Al Hisn Municipality launches ‘Soqya’ initiative

This initiative is in line with the decision of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to ban work performed in the sun and in open places from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm during the period from 15 June to 15 September.

During the initiative, water was distributed along with snacks to construction and service workers.

Taleb Abdullah Safar, Director of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, said that the initiative aims to alleviate the heat stress of these segments that work in open areas during summer and to tell this segment of the community’s appreciation to their contribution to the service and development of the city of Dibba Al Hisn.