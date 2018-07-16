Dibba Al Hisn Municipality launches ‘Soqya’ initiative

  • Monday 16, July 2018 in 10:09 PM
Sharjah 24: The Municipality of Dibba Al Hisn has launched the "Soquya" initiative, which comes as one of the municipality’s important values and its social responsibilities in concurrence with the "Year of Zayed." One thousand workers benefited from the initiative.
This initiative is in line with the decision of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to ban work performed in the sun and in open places from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm during the period from 15 June to 15 September.
 
During the initiative, water was distributed along with snacks to construction and service workers.
 
Taleb Abdullah Safar, Director of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, said that the initiative aims to alleviate the heat stress of these segments that work in open areas during summer and to tell this segment of the community’s appreciation to their contribution to the service and development of the city of Dibba Al Hisn.