Sharjah Children Centres’ summer camp concludes

  • Monday 16, July 2018 in 7:00 PM
  • Aisha Ali Al Kaabi honouring participants
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Children Centres affiliated with Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators in the Emirate of Sharjah has brought down the curtain on the 12th summer camp in the presence of Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, acting director of Sharjah Children Cenres.
Al Kaabi said that the summer camp aims to provide a wide array of activities and programmes that contribute to the refinement of the children's talents and the optimal utilisation of their time.
 
 She added that the camp also aims to achieve children's social and health care and develop their skills by empowering them to take advantage of their energies in a positive way by engaging them in various sports activities, cultural competitions and educational and recreational trips.
 
At the closing ceremony, Al Kaabi honoured the participants in the camp.
 
The 12th edition of the summer camp was held in collaboration with Sharjah Police General Command, Sharjah Medical District, Sharjah Museums Authority, Etihad Museum in Dubai and the "MegaMall Shopping Centre" in Sharjah.