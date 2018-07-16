Sharjah Children Centres’ summer camp concludes

Al Kaabi said that the summer camp aims to provide a wide array of activities and programmes that contribute to the refinement of the children's talents and the optimal utilisation of their time.

She added that the camp also aims to achieve children's social and health care and develop their skills by empowering them to take advantage of their energies in a positive way by engaging them in various sports activities, cultural competitions and educational and recreational trips.

At the closing ceremony, Al Kaabi honoured the participants in the camp.

The 12th edition of the summer camp was held in collaboration with Sharjah Police General Command, Sharjah Medical District, Sharjah Museums Authority, Etihad Museum in Dubai and the "MegaMall Shopping Centre" in Sharjah.