SM hotline dandles more than 50,000 calls within 6 months

  • Monday 16, July 2018 in 5:59 PM
  • Abdullah Al-Buraimi, head of the Hotline Division
  • Ali Obaid Al Hammoudi, Director of Corporate Communication Department at SM
Sharjah 24: Sharjah Municipality hotline “993,” has dealt with more than 50,000 calls during the first half of 2018, ranging from general inquiries, service requests, urgent communications, suggestions and observations.
Ali Obaid Al Hammoudi, Director of Corporate Communication Department at Sharjah Municipality (SM), said that the hotline, which operates 24 hours, seven days a week, including the weekends and official holidays in the UAE, became one of the most important channels of communication between the municipality and its clients.
 
For his part, Abdullah Al-Buraimi, head of the Hotline Division, said that the municipality is adopting an advanced approach in the field of communication and interaction with its clients.