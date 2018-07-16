Al Dhaid Club’s participants learn skills on safety and potential fire hazards

The lecture aimed at highlighting the importance of safety and security procedures.

During the lecture, which included practical trainings on how to use hand - fire extinguishers properly, the attendees were briefed on the beneficiary information that could help them to deal with the potential dangers.

In conclusion, the Club honoured the lecturer and thanked the General Directorate of Civil Defense for their distinguished efforts in raising awareness of society, highlighting the importance of the young people’s role in dealing with dangers and coping with the threats.