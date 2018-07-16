Sultan bin Hadda Al Suwaidi: Sharjah’s GDP have remarkably increased in 2017

Commenting on the growth of the Real Estate sector, Al Suwaidi underscored the growth that has achieved in this sector, saying that it has attracted AED 12 billion in 2017, as one of the most attractive markets for investment in the emirate.

Al Suwaidi added that the hotel and food services sectors have significant increased by 5.4% in 2017 compared to 5.1% in 2016, which translates growth in hotel facilities in the emirate of Sharjah.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the electricity and gas sector has marked significant increases by 5.1% , the construction sector increases by 3%, while the wholesale and retail trade sector increases by 3.5%, the transport and storage sector increases by 5.2%, the information and communications sector increases by 1.8%, the Real Estate sector increases by 2.2%, the Professional sectors increases by 2.5%, the Administrative services sector increases by 3.1%, Education 3.2%, human and social services increases by 5.5%, and Entertainment sector increases by 2.5%.