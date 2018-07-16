Tariq bin Khadem chairs SDHR’s meeting

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, appreciated the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to empower the national cadres, achieving the comprehensive development and improving the more effective performance of the human resources.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of developing the staff’s skills through selected training programmes based on functional needs. Bin Khadem also called for achieving the highest productivity in workplace.