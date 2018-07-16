Tariq bin Khadem chairs SDHR’s meeting

Sharjah 24: As part of the Department's strategy to achieve a qualitative shift in the levels of performance, His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, member of Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, SDHR, on Sunday chaired the meeting of the Directorate’ directors and deputies to identify the strategic achievements.
At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, appreciated the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to empower the national cadres, achieving the comprehensive development and improving the more effective performance of the human resources.
 
The meeting also highlighted the importance of developing the staff’s skills through selected training programmes based on functional needs. Bin Khadem also called for achieving the highest productivity in workplace.