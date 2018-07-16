A wave of entertainment up for grabs at Al Majaz Waterfront’s Summer Splash Party 2018

The event is part of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)’s activations which falls under the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA)’s seasonal campaign ‘Sharjah Summer’. The summer edutainment activities is being featured across all Shurooq’s leading leisure and family destinations, Al Qasba, Al Noor Island, Al Montazah Park, and others, in the emirate.

Young visitors to the splash park will be choosing from a plethora of exciting water games and fun activities, which will all be centred on I Love Sharjah’s friendly long-eared and furry brown mascot, Yarboa. From a giant inflatable Yarboa-themed water slides to a fun sand box activity built to represent this popular desert rodent, foam cloud and bubble machines that will fill the air with cooling mist, to kiosks selling water balloons and water guns for the ultimate water fights that will leave one drenched feeling cool and refreshed, the Summer Splash Party will pack it all in.

For those who prefer entertainment that doesn’t involve getting drenched, there is the popular Yarboa meet and greet and photo-opportunity activity and face painting, and lots of cotton candy and delicious popcorn, plenty balloons to be bought on the side.

To make each visit more exciting, Al Majaz Waterfront, will be offering guests the advantage of a ‘Spend & Win’ mechanic, under which they will be gifted a scratch card with the purchase of an entry ticket to the splash park. The cards will reveal lots of exciting F&B prizes to be enjoyed at numerous eateries at Al Majaz Waterfront. Additionally, for every ticket purchased, kids will be given a Yarboa goody bag.

Marwa Obaid Al Shamsi, Manager of Al Majaz Waterfront, said: “The summer break in the UAE is long and children and families need an escape to enjoy their time together. The Summer Splash Party 2018 is ideal, especially for young visitors of all age groups who usually get bored trapped in a mall throughout summer, and would rather splash around in a safe, friendly, engaging and vibrant outdoor environment. I welcome all residents to this fun-filled summer oasis at the heart of Sharjah’s most picturesque lakeside destination, the Al Majaz Waterfront.

“The intention behind making this summer party Yarboa themed is to create increased awareness about the ‘I Love Sharjah’ brand, which the citizens and residents of Sharjah and the UAE are acquainted with, thanks to the brand’s extremely popular mascot – Yarboa – who makes frequent appearances in all community events.”