SM, SEDD strengthen cooperation to improve services

Praising the significant role of such visits in enhancing cooperation, uniting efforts, and joint work among government agencies in the emirate, His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEDD, welcomed the visiting delegation, which comprised of a number of dignitaries from the Sharjah Municipality.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed several aspects of the work system to develop performance and improve services in the governmental sector in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Applauding the Department’s hospitality and the warm welcome, the delegation expressed their delight in every possible way of boosting cooperation and enhancing the Exchanges of experience.

At the conclusion, the two sides stressed the importance of strengthening future cooperation.