Dibba Al Hisn’s Parents appreciate Sharjah Ruler’s initiative to introduce a new scholarship law

  • Monday 16, July 2018 in 11:43 AM
Sharjah 24: Mohammed Rashid Rashoud, Chairman of Dibba Al Hisn’s Parents Council, praised the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to introduce a new scholarship law for Dibba Al Hisn’s Parents who have completed their high school education.
Mohammed Rashid Rashoud pointed out that such initiative is not alien to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah who loves his citizens.
 
Helping several parents to find value in their education, the initiative aims to encourage the parents, who have not got the chance to complete their studying, and support them to further their education at the University of Sharjah, UoS.
 
Mohammed Rashid Rashoud concluded to praise the incessant support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, aiming to spread happiness among the parents.