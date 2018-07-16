Khalid Jasim Al Midfa lauds UAE’s decision to exempt accompanying tourist dependents from visa fees

Commenting on this great initiative, His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa highlighted the significant importance of this decision which reflects the UAE's position in the global tourism sector as a prime destination attracting visitors and families from all over the world, praising the country’s significant initiatives which go in line with the growth of the tourism sector in the country.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24”, His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa stressed that the new decision not only serves as an additional incentive for the tourism sector’s development, it also has a positive impact on hotels, restaurants and other tourism places in the UAE, enhancing a constant progress towards the UAE’s comprehensive development.