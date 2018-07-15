Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi restructures Ittihad Kalba Club’s board

The Law stipulates that the board of directors of Ittihad Kalba Club under the chairmanship of Ali Hussain Alloughani and 8 members.

According to the decision, the Board of Directors of the Ittihad Kalba Sports and Cultural Club shall elect a vice-president from among the members during the first meeting, and the election shall be by consensus or by direct secret ballot.

The decision also states that members of the board shall serve for a term of four (4) years, renewable one time or several times.

The decision is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be issued in the Official Gazette.