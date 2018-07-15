Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi restructures Al Bataeh Sports Club’s board

The Law stipulates that the board of directors of Al Bataeh Cultural and Sports Club under the chairmanship of Hamad Salem Bin Hamouda and 8 members.

According to the decision, the Board of Directors of the Al Bataeh Cultural and Sports Club shall elect a vice-president from among the members during the first meeting, either direct elections by secret ballot.

The decision also states that members of the board shall serve for a term of four (4) years, renewable one time or several times.

The decision is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be issued in the Official Gazette.