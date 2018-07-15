Abdullah bin Salem issues Resolution reshuffling Board of SIMSC

Administrative Resolution No. (10) of 2018 stipulates that Ali Salim Al Midfa, chairs the Board , with the membership of six members.

According to the new Administrative Resolution, the administrative posts will be distributed among the members during the Board’s first meeting. The Board of Directors of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club shall elect a vice-chairman from among the members, and the election shall be by consensus or by direct secret ballot.

Pursuant to the Resolution, the term of memberships will be four renewable years. The members shall continue to fulfil their roles at the end of their terms until new members are appointed.

The Resolution shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.