Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi restructures Sharjah Self Defense Sports Club’s board

  • Sunday 15, July 2018 in 3:30 PM
Sharjah24: Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council has issued Administrative Decision No (9) of the year 2018 restructuring the board of directors of the Sharjah Self Defense Sports Club.
The Law stipulates that the board of directors of Sharjah Self Defense Sports Club under the chairmanship of Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Owais and 6 members.
 
The decision also states that members of the board shall serve for a term of (4) years, renewable one time or several times.
 
According to the decision, the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Self Defense Sports Club shall elect a vice-president from among the members during the first meeting, and the election shall be by consensus or by direct secret ballot.
 
The decision is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be issued in the Official Gazette.