SCD to Launch Second Edition of ‘Knowledge Bridges’ Programme on August 5

As part of its field trip from 5-15 August, SDC, an entity of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, will take its cohort of 15 Emirati university students to a number of London youth foundations and the famous Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, the British Army officer training college.

The students, aged 19 to 24 from Sharjah University, American University of Sharjah, Higher Colleges of Technology in Sharjah and Sharjah Youth Centers, have been selected on their leadership qualities, enthusiasm, initiative and communication skills. The programme aims to develop their potential by offering them transfer programmes at prestigious educational institutions to provide the best international experiences.

As well as the six-day stay at Sandhurst, the 2018 tour includes nine other institutions, including The Youth Foundation, which focuses on finding new ways of tackling major social challenges by working alongside communities using research and social innovation and the Urban Innovation Centre, a collaborative hub for organisations, academia and businesspeople working in urban development and smart cities.

Students will also visit the Prince’s Trust, a youth charity that helps young people aged 11-30 get into jobs, education and training; Brunel STEM, which aims to get children of all ages excited about science and technology; the Centre for Global Youth at University College London, a research centre that examines what it means to grow up in a global world; and London BioScience Innovation Centre, home to around 60 life science companies.

Other stops on the agenda include London South Bank Innovation Centre, which specialises in fundamental research in robotics and automation; the School for Social Entrepreneurs, which supports non-profit business owners and charity leaders to transform their communities and help people in need; and the Entrepreneurship Institute in King’s College London, which helps students to build careers as entrepreneurs and start innovative new businesses.

The Knowledge Bridges Programme is part of SCD’s vision to prepare the next generation to both meet and exceed the best international standards and contribute to the achievement of the goals of sustainable development, good health and well-being, climate action, clear water and hygiene, all of which are national priorities.

The programme is one of the national leadership training initiative launched by SCD to develop the personality of Emirati youth to be active individuals and key influencers in their communities.

Established in 2005, Sharjah Tatweer Forum (now Sharjah for Capability Development), is a subsidiary of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, established by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohamed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. The foundation has more than 800 young members who contribute to achieve its goals through their ideas, visions, suggestions, recommendations, activities, initiatives and voluntary work.