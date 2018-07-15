Mleiha Club visits the Vice-President of Mleiha Municipal Council

The delegation included Mohammed Sultan Al Khasouni, Vice Chairman of Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club, and Chairman of the Organising Committee for the 10th Summer Activity of Mleiha Club, accompanied by Salem Matar Al Kitbi, Board Member of Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mohammed Sultan Al Khasouni expressed the importance for the participants to visit the councils to inform them with the meaning of building and the wise decisions of the leadership of the UAE.

Musabah Butti Al Qaidi, Deputy Chairman of the Municipal Council of Maliha Region, praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Union and Ruler of Sharjah, to support youth and develop their culture.