Sharjah Police Summer Course launches with 530 participants

Brigadier Arif Hassan Hudaib, Director of Media and Public Relations Department at Sharjah Police, and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Summer Course, has praised the organisation of such activities which translate the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

In addition to several developmental programs aimed at enhancing the participants’ skills, a series of lectures will be held to instill the values of loyalty and belonging, in line with the "Year of Zayed" Initiative.

Brigadier Arif Hudaib also expressed his appreciation to the public and private institutions for their participation in this programme, highlighting their significant role in supporting the socialization efforts.

For his part, Lt. Col. Mohammed Saeed Al Dhohouri, Head of Public Relations Section, and member of the Organising Committee, said that three different headquarters were allocated for the programme according to the residential areas of the participants.

Al Dhohouri added that this year, and for the first time ever, several orphans from Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, SSEF, and other people with disabilities from Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, SCHS, are participating in the programme. He further added that registration opens for the female to participate in this course, which will be launched on 22 July and continue until 16 August.

Al Dhohouri concluded that the programme targets the students aged 16 to 17, who should be trained on how to use the MOI's smart application and to benefit from its services.