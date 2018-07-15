Sharjah Police, Ruwad Establishment conclude projects management programme

During the course, the attendees were briefed on the main concept of entrepreneurship. The course, which targeted 20 officers from Sharjah Police, encouraged several employees to establish their own business projects, highlighting the importance of the leadership skills and its positive effectiveness on the businesses.

Commenting on the five-day course, Captain Nasim Salem Al Mashawi, Director of Innovation and Future Prospects at Sharjah Police General Directorate, stressed that the Sharjah Police is keen to prepare training programs that increase the efficiency of its employees in terms of adapting to the strategic variables in the country.

For his part, Hamad Al Mahmoud, Director General of Ruwad Establishment pointed out that Ruwad training programmes is not limited only to a certain segment of the population; it encourages spreading the entrepreneurship culture and attracts national competencies.