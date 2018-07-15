SDHR’s brainstorming session discusses PAS implementation

During the session, which was held at the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club, the attendees discussed the most significant challenges faced by the employees in implementing the Performance Appraisal System in Sharjah's government departments.

The session aimed at promoting the communication in the workplace, developing the government performance, improving the capabilities of employees, and boosting productivity.

The participants have learned about various innovative ideas and practical solutions that serve the Government's work environment in the Emirate of Sharjah.