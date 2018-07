The MoU, which aims to consistently deliver customer delight, was signed by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; and His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Injazat, in the presence of a number of dignitaries and top officials.

The agreement comes within the framework of enhancing cooperation in accordance with the partnership relations between the two parties for the mutual benefit.