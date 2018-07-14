Sharjah Airport handles 5.731M passengers in 1st half of 2018

The increase is a result of new expanded service offerings for both passengers and airlines, as well as the expansion of air carriers operating out of the airport, making Shajrah Airport one of the most important transit terminals in the UAE region Sharjah Airport handled 2.851 million passengers during the second quarter of this year, growing by 3.59% as compared with the same period last year. The number of passengers ranged between 966.4 thousand passengers in April, 937.45 thousand passengers in May, and 947.2 thousand passengers in June.

For the first six months of 2018, regular and irregular aircraft movements registered more than 38.8 thousand movements, with an increase of 3.83%. In June, the airport recorded 6.57 thousand flights.

In the first half of this year, passenger movements increased significantly to and from a number of major destinations including India, Russia, the GCC and Asia due to an increase in tourism flows from those markets.

In terms of air cargo, Sharjah Airport registered more than 64.73 thousand tons while, from January to the end of June, the volume of sea/air cargo was 19% higher compared with the same period last year.

His Excellency Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: “The Emirate of Sharjah has succeeded in strengthening its position on the regional and international tourism and trade map while Sharjah Airport plays a pivotal role in enhancing the image of this pioneering city by continuously upgrading the quality of services provided to passengers, making their travel through the Airport a distinct journey and experience.”

He added, “The results of the first half of this year reflect the continued growth in passenger movement and the state of development witnessed by various fields within the aviation sector in the United Arab Emirates. It is also evidence of the potential of Sharjah Airport and the success of Sharjah efforts to strengthen its position as a hub for tourism and investment in the region.”

He said that the users of the 16 smart gates, now available in the departures and arrivals of the Airport building, reached nearly 1.5 million passengers in both directions during the first half of this year, which contributed to an increase in he increase in passenger movement and the reduction of congestion during peak times, achieving completion rates not exceeding 20 seconds for each transit transaction.”

During the first half of this year, Sharjah Airport was keen to support the local communit through its various initiatives and sponsorships for various events and activities, which demonstrates its deep belief in the importance of community responsibility, which has strengthened its local and regional position.