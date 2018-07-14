Sharjah Islamic Bank launches special package ‘Masarra’ card for GDRFA Sharjah staff

In this regard, a strategic partnership agreement was signed during a ceremony held at the headquarters of the GDRFA in Sharjah in the presence of His Excellency Brigadier Arif Al Shamsi, Director General of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah; His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank and a number of top officials from both sides.

The agreement was signed by Colonel Ali Amin, Director of Resources and Support Services, representing the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah, and Nabil Abou Alwan, Head of Retail Banking at Sharjah Islamic Bank.

In addition to the valuable and exclusive benefits to the staff of the GDRFA in Sharjah, the management staff will be able to receive 125,000 “Smiles” points on the Smiles credit card - the best credit card - when the salary is transferred to the bank. The management staff will be able to exchange "Smiles" points for air tickets from any city to any other city on more than 300 airlines around the world at any time in addition to free accommodation in more than 300,000 hotels around the world.

Nabil Abou Alwan said, “Sharjah Islamic Bank is proud to partner with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs by launching this unique package and “Masarra” prepaid card, which is exclusively designed for GDRFA management staff, as part of our efforts to strengthen our position as a preferred banking partner in the Emirate of Sharjah”.

Abou Alwan added, “Through this strategic partnership, we hope to offer a range of benefits to the staff of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and their family members, including young people (from age 14), in recognition of the management staff efforts in serving the community through a wide range of competitive services in line with the UAE Vision 2021, which aims to maintain the number two position globally. This was achieved in 2017 in the indicator for reliance on security and police work and we are seeking to contribute to reaching the first place, in addition to contributing to raising the sense of security standard (maintaining the rate of 96.8% achieved in 2017 in this indicator and increasing it) in line with the strategy of the Bank, which aims at playing the national and economic role required of the private sector in line with the UAE government's directions, vision and objectives at the local level. "

The “Masarra” Card has many advantages and discounts across hundreds of shops including restaurants, entertainment centres, travel and tourism companies, hotels, sports clubs and health centres, in addition to the discounts and benefits available locally, regionally and globally. It is a 100% secure through the smart chip technology. Users can also download a special mobile App to take advantage of hundreds of offers from the bank and discounts up to 40% on some purchases.

For more information about “Masarra” prepaid card, its special offers and discounts, and to find out the terms and conditions for applying to this card, you can call 06-5999999 or visit the Sharjah Islamic Bank website www.sib.ae.