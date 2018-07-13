Sharjah Police raises awareness on school bullying

The workshop program, which was attended by 61 members, addressed several topics, including the meaning of bullying, its types, causes and effects, as well as prevention programs.

The workshop also dealt with many techniques and educational methods in dealing with various cases of bullying in schools.

The lecture was presented by Fatima Ali Al Marzouki, Director of the Social Care Center for Children in Sharjah. The lecture aimed at raising awareness among the attendees about the reasons that led to spread bullying in schools and how to deal with this issue.

At the end of the workshop, the Community Police Department at the Sharjah Police General Command thanked the presenter for the significant efforts.