"Shams", "Emirates Creative Society" sign MoU

The MoU’s primary goal is to contribute to sustainable development by attracting and nurturing creative talent from all media-related fields with the aim of further boosting the reputation of both the UAE and Sharjah in the areas of creativity and innovation.

Under the terms of the agreement, both organizations will launch and conduct training programs and workshops in creativity and innovation, share and publish scientific researches, studies, and consultancies to support and empower national, talented and creative individuals. Both groups will share their respective expertise and best practices in research and will promote the Society’s activities via Sham’s diverse operating companies.

The signing ceremony took place at Shams headquarters in the presence of Sheikh Khalid bin Hamid Al Qasimi, Chairman of Emirates Creative Society and His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), who signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations among senior officials.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikh Khalid bin Hamid Al Qasimi, said: “Emirates Creative Society is committed to supporting creative and talented UAE citizens and residents. We are keen to provide a platform for them to nurture their creativity, and we share Shams’ vision of cultivating the skills and talents of creative individuals, helping them to benefit from the unique opportunities and one-of-a-kind facilities that are available in the UAE.”

Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi added: “Sharjah Media City (Shams) is a new and unique model in the media and investment sector, offering a high-quality experience in smart free zones. This MoU will help boost collaboration between the Society and Shams to better serve talented and creative individuals to ensure the UAE is the environment where they achieve their ambitions in leadership, excellence and creativity.”

His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa said: “Shams is committed to develop relations with strategic partners, including the Emirates Creative Society. This MoU reflects our mutual commitment as it includes a number of articles of collaboration and sharing of experience in providing the UAE community with talented and creative individuals.”

He added that Sharjah Media City aims to attract talented individuals and creative companies to start their businesses in the Media City zone in order to reach local, regional and international markets, providing development opportunities derived from the latest technologies to expand their businesses and effectively further enhance the position of the UAE among the best creative industries.