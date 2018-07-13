SSC launches Sharjah Summer Sports Camp

Being held daily from 9 am to 12 pm at the Sharjah Chess Club, the workshops include different scientific, sports, religious, cultural and fun activities, achieving the objectives of the Sharjah Sports Council, which translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in empowering the youth through acquisition of different skills.

Organised in cooperation with a number of participating parties, the Camp aimed at building a better future for the current generation of young people.

Commenting on this, His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, General Secretary of the Sharjah Sports Council, stressed the importance of such activities which translate the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in empowering the young generation.