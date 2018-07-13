Al Hamriyah Summer Forum’s Participants attend public safety workshop

  • Friday 13, July 2018 in 2:52 PM
Sharjah 24: In line with the activities of Al Hamriyah Summer Forum (24) , and within the targeted programmes of Al Hamriya Cultural and Sports Club, several participants were briefed on the public safety procedures and precautions during the Forum’s workshop .
During the he workshop, which was organised in cooperation with the strategic partner of Al Hamriya Municipality, the participants have learned about various prevention and safety measures. 
 
The workshop also highlighted the importance of public safety and security procedures as the most essential requirements for successfully implementing various activities. 
 
The lecturer also stressed the importance of the implementation of all safety and health requirements and maintaining the safety of persons.