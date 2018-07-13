Al Hamriyah Club participates in humanitarian initiative

The players’ contribution comes in line with the Club’s keenness to enhance charitable projects that are carried out by the UAE outside the country for the benefit of the needy people.

Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club, in coordination with the Sharjah Charity International, SCI, has implemented the water well drilling project in one of Bangladesh’s villages that suffers from the lack of water.

Commenting on this initiative, the Club’s players have expressed their pride and pleasure to participate in this philanthropic initiative, which translates the directives of the Chairman of Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club, Jumaa Al Shamsi, spreading the values of tolerance and forgiveness.