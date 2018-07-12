Haitham Al Qasimi attends top performers’ honouring ceremony in Dibba Al Hisn

In His opening speech at the ceremony, Mohammed Rashid Rashoud, Chairman of the Council praised the students of Dibba Al Hisn schools for their excellence and hailed the efforts made by the council’s partners.

Then, the audience watched a documentary about the good traits of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan followed by some folkloric shows and highlights of the council.

Before the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Haitham, accompanied by Dr. Saeed Musabbah Al Kaabi, Executive Council Member, Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council and Chairman of the Parents Council, honoured the Council's partners, top high school performers and other smarts students in all study stages.