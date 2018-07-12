SMA brings down the curtain on Summer Programme for Learning Disabilities Students

With the participation of 10 students of learning disabilities, the programme included many educational and recreational activities.

Hanadi Obeid Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties said that one of the most important objectives of the programme is to enhance the spirit of leadership and team work, break the barrier of shyness and enhance self-confidence, as well as develop the skills of innovation, increase scientific and intellectual and scientific knowledge of students and develop their sports skills and fitness.

She explained that the summer programme also included various educational competitions aimed at developing mental and innovative abilities.