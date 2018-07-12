EPAA concludes summer programme

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Sharjah Environment and Wildlife Authority (EPPA) said that the programme has received great attention and care from the Authority, in order to provide students with new skills and fill their leisure time during the summer holidays with the purpose of benefiting them. She added that in this year’s programme, the Authority focused on the discovery of the scientific researcher, through distinguished activities and field visits, in addition to 12 educational and recreational excursions.

Al Suwaidi expressed delight about the success of the third edition of the programme saying that it represents one of our strategic goals, emanating from the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in various fields of the environment protection and preservation, and raising awareness of generations of the importance of environment.