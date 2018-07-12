SCHS schools for students with disabilities are the first in UAE to join UNESCO school’s network

The announcement was made during a meeting at SCHS Early Intervention Center. Her Excellency Amal Al-Kous, Secretary General of the National Commission for Education, Culture and Science UNESCO, and Mrs. Mona Abdel Karim, Director of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services were present.

The joining of the three schools corresponds to the National Commission for UNESCO insightful vision, which focus much interest on this project. UNESCO is making tremendous efforts to develop its school’s network by concentrating in its strategic plan for schools on targeting schools of persons with disabilities. UNESCO wants to give them a chance to show their efforts, capabilities, academic achievement levels, and its correspondence to a variety of efforts around the world by international institutes such as the UNESCO to improve the reality of persons with disabilities and open new horizons for them in every area of life.

For her part, Amal Al-Kous said, “The National Commission for Education, Culture and, Science is working to expand its partnerships with various public and private schools in United Arab Emirates in order to make it part of the network. It has a global vision targeting youngsters and sustainable development. This development aims at making students gain advanced skills during their studies, learn about other students experiences and stories from other countries by organizing mutual visits and pairing schools from UAE and other schools from around the world”.

She pointed out that the fourth goal of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which is launch by UNESCO, concentrates on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. This includes students with disabilities. United Arab Emirates has given great care to this segment of society. It created a strategy to develop all the services offered to them in addition to setting laws and regulations that grant their full enjoyment of equal rights. Sharjah has projects that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Sharjah Deputy Ruler His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi and Her Highness Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Vice President of Supreme Council for Family Affairs & Director General of SCHS, are sponsoring for years.

“Today, three of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services schools are joining UNESCO School’s Network, which is a primary step to increase the number of schools teaching students with disabilities in United Arab Emirates within the network”, added Amal Al-Kous.

For her part, Mrs. Mona Abdel Karim, Director of SCHS, was very proud of the notion that Early Intervention Center, Al Wafa School for Capacity Development, and Al Amal School for the Deaf are the first institutes for persons with disabilities in United Arab Emirates working under SCHS umbrella to join UNESCO School’s Network. This indicates the sound approach, which SCHS adapted since four decades. SCHS has great care to respond to Her Highness Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi wise instructions concerning educating and supporting students with disabilities.

She has confirmed that SCHS is planning to consolidate the relationships of cooperation with in order to raise youngsters –studying in UNESCO school’s network– awareness of persons with disabilities issues as well as attracting professionals from around the world in order to share experiences according to a complete systematic plan that corresponds to sustainable development goals.

Mrs. Mona said, “Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services has great interest in establishing connections and cooperating with all institutions in local, regional, and international levels in order to benefit persons with disabilities according to the best practices worldwide”.

To conclude, the Director of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services directed her sincerest thanks to Her Excellency Amal Al-Kous and United Arab Emirates National Commission for UNESCO with hopes to continue with this successful cooperation in the future.