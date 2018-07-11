Suleiman Al Balushi urges students to benefit from the latest book of ‘Adeeb and Dana’

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Suleiman Al Balushi, the father of the Emirati genius Adeeb Al Balushi said that we always participate in such lectures to transmit our expertise to our children to benefit from them, adding that there is a new book authored by Adeeb and Dana which is of a considerable benefit to children and students.

Suleiman Al Balushi pointed out that the family is the foundation of society and the father and mother are the bedrock of the family who greatly contribute to developing the talents of their children, because the success of the family is reflected on the success of society and the wider country.

The lecture was attended by Jassim Al Mazmi, Chairman of the Sharjah Parents Council; Rashed Abdullah Al Mehyan, Chairman of the Parents Council in Central Region; Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah Municipal Council; Dr. Mohammed bin Huwaiden, Chairman of the Municipal Council in the Central Region; members of the council and parents.