SIA to host Sharjah National History and Botanical Museum’s mobile gallery

The gallery is organised by the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, in the various governmental departments and institutions in order to allow as many segments of society to visit the museum.

The gallery will give the visitors the opportunity to learn about desert animals’ methods of adapting with the environment, explain the cycle of rocks in nature, the relationship between earthquakes and volcanoes and their places of occurrence in the world, as well as the most important local plants and their uses and ways of drying and conserving them.

SIA’s hosting of the gallery is part of its keenness to support initiatives and community activities aimed at enhancing Sharjah's regional and global standing, enhancing the emirate's tourism and environmental status, educating the public and promoting a culture of environmental awareness for employees and travelers as well as highlighting the actual cultural role of museums in the development of local communities.