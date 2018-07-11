‘Children Centres’ launches a multi-activity summer programme

The centers have witnessed a variety of workshops and programmes that inspire children's imagination. The children learned about the different types of arts, the skills of dealing with digital programmes, in addition to mental training courses with math master programme, UCMAS, and other useful traditional activities.

Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children Centres, said that this year’s summer programme has been organised according to the highest standards based on the experiences of the children of Sharjah to suit the ages and talents of children and develop them in various cultural, health, sports and educational aspects.

She added that focus was on the diversity and attraction component of summer programmes so that children could participate in various activities for their own benefit, believing that the development of children's perceptions is being trained in various activities so as to ensure that they are mentally and physically developed and able to socialise with others.