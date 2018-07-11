Sharjah police organises a Traffic Forum for Sharjah Government employees

The forum was attended by His Excellency Khalfan Al Marri, Chairman of Al Khalidiya Suburb Council, Colonel Ali Abu Al Zoud, Director of Vehicles and Drivers' Licensing Department, Lt. Col. Mohammad Alai Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department, and a number of officers and media representatives.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi welcomed the attendance, and thanked the Suburb Council in Al Khalidiya for hosting the 2nd Traffic Forum and pleased its positive participation of the Sharjah Police for enhancing road safety awareness.

At the end of the forum, Maj. Gen. Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and His Excellency Khalfan Al Marri, Chairman of Al Khalidiya Suburb Council, exchanged memorial shields.