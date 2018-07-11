Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi chairs the 7 th meeting of Sharjah Police General Command

The meeting discussed a number of topics and reviewed the recommendations of the first half of 2018 and the percentage of what was implemented, and addressed the report of happiness and positive work environment for the year 2017, praising what has been achieved in this part.

Major General Al Shamsi praised the achievements and recommendations of the previous meetings, which have taken the lead in upgrading police work and improving the performance of services provided to customers.

In conclusion, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi affirmed that Sharjah Police's vision is consistent with the overall strategic goals of the Ministry of Interior, which are consistent with the directives of our wise leadership in establishing the security and stability of the society and promoting it in all life style parts.