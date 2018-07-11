During the meeting, the two sides discussed the mechanism of work in the club during the current stage. The Secretary General also briefed him on the future plans and strategies adopted by the club and the latest developments and challenges regarding the internal and external participations, including participation in the World Games of cerebral palsy, which will be held in Spain from 5 to 12 August next to the participation of players in the national team at the Asian Games in October.
Sharjah Sports Council, Al Thiqah Club discuss mutual cooperation
- Wednesday 11, July 2018 in 2:12 PM