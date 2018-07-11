Majid Al Qasimi honours outstanding students in the Central Region

The ceremony which was held at the headquarters of Al Dhaid Cultural Center, is an annual ceremony that the Council keen on to encourage the generations to seek knowledge and academic excellence.

Rashed Al Mehyan has further expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to continuously support the education process at all levels in the Emirate of Sharjah, stressing on His Highness’s constant interest in developing the skills of the talented students.

At the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of DSVA, praised the Parents' Council of the Central Region for honouring the outstanding students.