Al Dhaid Club Summer Forum visits Sharjah Institute for Heritage

This came during the visit of the management of the Summer Forum of Al Dhaid Club to the Sharjah Institute for Heritage at its headquarters in Sharjah University City. They were briefed on the Institute's facilities that reflect its keenness to preserve the past and material components of the Institute.

The participants listened to a detailed explanation of the efforts of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, which was established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, to be a leading center for education, training, development, research and preparation of national cadres academically and professionally in various heritage styles.