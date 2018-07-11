Al Dhaid Club Summer Forum visits Sharjah Institute for Heritage

Sharjah24: The participants at the Summer Forum of Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club have received a number of information about the heritage of Sharjah and the traditions from a rich history of the past in all its details.
This came during the visit of the management of the Summer Forum of Al Dhaid Club to the Sharjah Institute for Heritage at its headquarters in Sharjah University City. They were briefed on the Institute's facilities that reflect its keenness to preserve the past and material components of the Institute.
 
The participants listened to a detailed explanation of the efforts of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, which was established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, to be a leading center for education, training, development, research and preparation of national cadres academically and professionally in various heritage styles.