Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi attends launch of the "Al Jaheziya 1" drill

“Al Jaheziya 1”, the first drill to be organised by Sharjah Police General Command in collaboration with the local departments and institutions, aims to measure the level of readiness and preparedness in the Emirate of Sharjah, raise the efficiency and capabilities of various national and local authorities and institutions and set an integrated mechanism to coordinate between the various departments and institutions in the rapid dealing with crises and disasters.

The drill included a number of tests for the different types of natural disasters and crises, how to deal with them and the role of the institutions concerned in dealing with the systems in accordance with the plan in place for the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Team.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi praised the efforts of the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Team and the national and local departments and institutions in their continuous endeavour to preserve the safety and security of the emirate of Sharjah and make it an oasis of security and tranquility for both citizens and residents.

He pointed out the importance of complementarity and concerted efforts among various governmental institutions and the private sector to confront crises and circumvent their harm to society.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Head of Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Team in Sharjah; Colonel Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Acting Director General of Central Operations, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team; Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Director of the National Response Centre in Sharjah; Lt. Col. Dr. Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Head of Crisis and Disaster Management Department, Chairman of the Drills Committee; and a number of directors and representatives of local departments in Sharjah, attended the drill.