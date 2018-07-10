Sharjah Police honours two officers

Sharjah 24: Brigadier Ahmed bin Darwish, Director of the Central Region Police Department, honoured two officers in recognition of their courageous role in rescuing an injured man who was trapped inside his burning car
The honoring comes from the keenness of the General Directorate of Sharjah Police to highlight the efforts of all the distinguished employees who carry out their duties with respect for the communities, reflecting the positive messages and achieving the Ministry of Interior’s strategic objectives.
 
Commenting on the honouring, the two dignitaries have further expressed their gratitude to this honour, underscoring the importance of their  imperative duties based on moral and humanitarian works.
 
They further stressed that the honouring translates the vision of the Sharjah Police General Command in achieving security and safety for road users.