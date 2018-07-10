Sharjah for Voluntary Work holds a lecture on voluntary work in institutions

Sharjah24: The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work has launched its awareness program with a lecture entitled "Managing Voluntary Work in Institutions" for the employees of the Department of Suburb and Rural Affairs, aimed at raising the level of institutional awareness in the field of volunteering in institutions.
Fatima Mousa Al Baloushi, Executive Director of the Award said that this lecture is a translation of the award plan aimed at raising awareness in the field of volunteering in institutions and individuals as well as the importance of volunteering in the field of institutions and society.
 
This lecture is part of the integrated programs launched by the award to qualify and train government institutions in the emirate to participate in the award at its 16th session and raise the awareness of institutions in the field of volunteer work.