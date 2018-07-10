SEC issues resolution on regulating E-commerce activity in the Emirate

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council adopted a proposal to regulate the work mechanism of memorizer in the Sharjah Establishment for Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah, and includes a number of jobs for citizens and residents of field supervisors, teachers and internal supervisors.

The Council issued Resolution No. (23) for 2018 on regulating the electronic commerce activity in the Emirate of Sharjah. According to the decision, no normal or legal person may engage in electronic commerce activities unless he is licensed by the Department of Economic Development, He must be a UAE citizens, has no objection to practicing the activity from the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, and the age of the applicant is not less than twenty-one years when the application is submitted, or not attained a legal impediment or has reached the age of 18 and the Judicial Court authorized him to practice trade.

According to the resolution, the establishments which are practice in electronic commerce activity shall modify their positions in accordance with the provisions of this resolution within three months from the date of issuance.

The Council issued Resolution No. 24 of 2018 on the Executive Regulations of Law No. (6) for the year 2015 concerning the human resources of Sharjah, and the decision includes a number of amendments commensurate with the improvement of all practical conditions for the cadres working in institutions and government departments and development of performance levels and the practical environment in the Emirate.

The Council approved the memorandum of understanding to be signed between the Department of Economic Development and the Higher Colleges of Technology on the project of business incubators at the Colleges, which recognises the importance of enabling students to enter into business and to reduce material costs to facilitate and encourage them.

The Council also examined the study of the impact of some areas in the city of Kalba and the flow of valleys and floods, and address the efforts and solutions proposed to solve the problem.