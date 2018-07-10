Al Dhaid Club organises a trip to SIA

The attendees expressed their pride in the services that are offered by the SIA to all the passengers who thrillingly explored the airport facilities.

Salem Bin Huwaiden, Chairman of Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club, DCSC, said that it was a great opportunity for the participants to visit SIA and be aware of its vital facilities. He further added that the SIA is an important gateway to the world.

He also expressed his appreciation to Sharjah International Airport Authority, SIAA, for receiving the forum delegation and enabling them to understand the services that are provided in the Emirate of Sharjah.