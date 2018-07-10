SSEF organises summer empowerment programs

The Foundation endeavors to build orphans' capacities, contributing to the development of their talents. The SSEF organises a variety of programs, dialogues and activities in various aspects of empowerment.

The Foundation implements its programs in cooperation with the relevant community institutions to provide useful summer programs. The SSEF continued to expand its activities concerning various aspects of orphans’ empowerment, including social and Psychological empowerment.

The Foundation has also organised several studied activities for the orphans’ mothers, aiming at supporting and providing them with successful morals of dealing with their children.

The Foundation appreciates the cooperation of the government and private institutions, sports clubs, and vital and cultural centers, commending their active role in serving and supporting the Foundation's programs.