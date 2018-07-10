Sharjah’s Eye of the Emirate successfully relocated to “Island of Legends” at Al Montazah Parks

The emirate’s most recognisable landmark will re-open to the public when Al Montazah Parks, Sharjah’s premiere amusement and water park is fully completed – one park, Pearls Kingdom, already welcomed its visitors on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

The move from Al Qasba, home to the wheel for 13 years, will provide a stunning vista of the city’s major attractions and famous markets, such as the Central Souq, Al Jubail Souq, Al Majaz Waterfront, Khalid Lagoon, The Flag Island, Al Noor Island and Al Noor Mosque.

The Eye of the Emirates is also a centre point for cultural and art related celebrations as well as entertainment and family events and national remembrances. It acts as a landmark for special occasions, such as Sharjah being named Islamic Culture Capital in 2014, when the award insignia was placed at the centre of the Ferris wheel, as was the famous symbol of the UAE’s late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to celebrate the Year of Zayed.