Al Hamriyah Municipality distributes "Smart Caps" with Solar Fan to the workers

Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriya Municipality, confirmed that the caps, which is equipped with solar power fans, has been prepared since last year to meet the requirement of Al Hamriyah Municipality’s workers, especially for those who are working during daylight hours.

Al Shamsi explained that these initiatives spread happiness and vitality among workers, which reflects positively on the quality of the work. And he added, that this initiative comes to protect workers from direct sunlight, and in recognition of the pioneer role that they do towards Al Hamriyah city.