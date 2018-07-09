Al Suwaidi: AED 270 million-sewage network in Kalba on track for end-2018 completion

Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman of SPWD, said that the desalination plant and sewerage network project in Kalba city is one of the most vital projects serving the infrastructure sector. Work in the project started at the beginning of 2017.

According to Al Suwaidi, the project, which is implemented under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is divided into three phases. The main phase includes establishing a sewage treatment plant with a daily capacity of 3500 cubic meters, a large part of which has been completed to be delivered wholly by September of this year.

Al Suwaidi added that the second phase of the project includes internal drainage networks in some 24 residential areas, covering 75 thousand meters, concentrated in the coastal areas. About 80% of work in the project will be completed by September and the rest will be completed by the end of the year.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the third part of the project includes an irrigation line to provide irrigation, agriculture and landscaping, noting that the completion of the line will be by September.