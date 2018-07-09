Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi chairs Executive Team’s meeting

  • Monday 09, July 2018 in 4:26 PM
  • During the meeting
Sharjah 24: Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, chaired a meeting with the Executive Team of the safety and security accreditation, in the presence of several representatives from the Ministry of the Interior, at the Headquarters of the Sharjah Police Academy.
During the meeting, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi welcomed the attendees and thanked them for their efforts.
 
Lt. Col. Tareq Al-Midfa, Director of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief, praised the previous years’ most prominent plans and outcomes, which aimed at improving the level of security and 
 
Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi also pointed out that success requires exertion of more efforts, lauding the team members’ continuous efforts to communicate with the supporting authorities and enhance the work’s performance and improvement, in line with the vision and the United Arab Emirates 2021