Sultan Al Qasimi reveals int’l Supervisory Educational Authority in Sharjah's private schools

Talking during an intervention via the Direct Line Programme broadcast live on Sharjah Radio, His Highness Ruler of Sharjah revealed the formation of a international Supervisory Educational Authority to supervise and improve all aspects of the educational process in private schools in the Emirate, he said: "This body is working under my personal guidance to improve education, and will take care of everything going on in the classroom of the teacher evaluation and methods of teaching.

His Highness added, “The issue of the Ministry of Education raised a lot of confusion, and for Sharjah we have taken a decision to transfer direct supervision to education 5 months ago. The Emirate is currently taking the necessary measures to implement this decision.